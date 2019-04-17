Jofra Archer backed for place in England World Cup squad by Michael Vaughan and Darren Gough

Former England stars Michael Vaughan and Darren Gough have led the calls for the uncapped Jofra Archer to be picked in the World Cup squad.

The Barbadian-born bowler, who has recently qualified for England due to his English father and a recent ECB law change, has showed scintillating form in recent years leading the way on the Twenty20 scene in the IPL and Big Bash.



The 24-year-old Sussex star has played only 14 one-day matches in his career, but despite this many are calling for him to be named in today's provisional 15-man England squad.



England coach Trevor Bayliss said Archer will feature in the one-day internationals against Ireland and Pakistan in May, so there is still a way he could play his way into the World Cup squad.



Vaughan has backed the 90mph bowler for a call-up saying: "If he fits into the culture of what Eoin Morgan’s trying to produce, if he fits in with the team, then he goes straight into the XI – in my view.



“I do think England have got strength in depth and to win a World Cup you will probably will need to use the majority of your squad, 13 or 14 of them. When you think about the addition, potentially, of Jofra Archer, that depth has gets a little bit better,” Vaughan adds.



“I have no question that he’s got the ability for international cricket- that’s been evident for years.



“I don’t know what he’s like as a character and that’s very important as you need to bring in the right style of character into the group. There’s no point lobbing someone in because he’s got a bit of game and then upsetting the apple cart, because he’s not been around for the last three years when England have had a bit of success.



“As long as he has that, then you throw him straight into the eleven.”



Gough also has been a big admirer of Archer and speaking on talkSPORT on Tuesday afternoon said he fully deserves a place as the team would simply be better with him in it.



Former Horsham and Middleton paceman Archer was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auction on Saturday for $1.1million (£800,000) - 17 times his reserve price.



It boosted his meteoric rise up the cricketing ranks since plying his trade in the Sussex Cricket League for the Lions in 2016.



Archer pressed his case for an England call yesterday as he again starred with the ball for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.



His 3-15 from four overs included the wicket of the big-hitting Chris Gayle, but it was not enough to prevent the Royals sliding to a 12-run defeat to Kings XI Punjab at Chandigarh.



While many have backed Archer for a call-up - current England player Chris Woakes -possibly under threat if the uncapped player comes - in has question the matter saying that it would be 'extremely unfortunate' for someone to miss out.



Speaking to the BBC Woakes said: "If he (Archer) was to come in and someone was to miss out, it would be extremely unfortunate.”



Asked if it was fair that Archer could replace someone who has been part of the squad, Woakes replied: "Fair probably is not the right word. It probably wouldn't be fair, morally, but at the same time it's the nature of international sport."



Woakes later tweeted: “Not sure that’s the exact context in which it was delivered” after the BBC had posted their story with the headline that picking Archer was “not morally fair”.