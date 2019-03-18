Mills and Jordan miss Pakistan Super League title - now different Sussex duo head for Indian Premier League

Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills’ Peshawar Zalmi side suffered Pakistan Super League heartbreak when they lost in the final.

They were defeated by the Quetta Gladiators, who finished second in the table, by a convincing eight wickets.

The Gladiators won the toss and elected to field first, and controlled the game from the start. Mohammad Nasnain, who went on to become player of the match, was the pick of the bowlers as he took 3-30 off his four-over spell, dismissing opener Imam-ul-Haq for three in the second over and top-scorer Umar Amin for 38.

Archer and Briggs like playing in the Street

Jordan stars for England t20 side

The top-of-the-table side managed only 138-8, and knew they had to bowl incredibly well in order to lift the trophy.

In the Gladiators’ reply, Shane Watson, who picked up batsman and player of the series awards, was dismissed for seven but an unbeaten 58 from fellow opene, Ahmed Shehzad and 39 not out from Rilee Rossouw helped steer the Gladiators over the line for their first PSL title.

It was not a good day at the office for Sussex pair Mills and Jordan, who took 0-31 and 0-38 respectively.

However, they impressed in the second eliminator on Friday, beating the two-time champions, Phil Salt’s Islamabad United, by 48 runs. Jordan was the star bowler, taking 3-26 off his four-over spell, with Mills taking 1-31.

It looks like two Sussex players will feature in this season’s Indian Premier League. Jofra Archer will play for the Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad will feature Rashid Khan.

The IPL starts on Saturday with the defending champions, the Chennai Super Kings, hosting the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Sunrisers’ first game will take place on Sunday when they travel to Eden Gardens to face the Kolkata Knight Riders, and the Royals don’t play until Monday, as they host the Kings XI Punjab at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

You can watch this year’s IPL on India’s streaming service, Hotstar, replacing Sky Sports.