Relive Chichester's great Sussex cricket occasion

It was the day Sussex and their stars came to Chichester to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Priory Park being given to the city by the 7th Duke of Richmond. And what an occasion it was.

A strong Sussex squad took on the Duke's XI, who managed to borrow a few of Sussex's big names and ended up winning off the last ball.

Duke's XI player Andrew Barnes with a couple of young fans from his family / Picture by Ben Barnes

Above is our gallery of pictures from the game - and below is Richard Geffen's match report from the day.

See a page of coverage from the match in the Chichester Observer, out on Thursday.

When Sussex batted first, Luke Wells and Phil Salt showed little respect to their coach, the former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie (writes Richard Geffen)

The first two balls were respected, then it was 6, 4, 4, 4 and the crowd were in the action immediately and Aldwick CC player Ian Guppy, merely a spectator, took a superb one-handed catch behind the boundary.

All the bowlers bar one suffered. Wells went on to score 43 off 18 balls and Harry Finch continued the carnage with 57 off 29. The crowd were watchful and there were some attempted catches including one from Chichester Priory Park’s head cricket coach, Sean Dobbs, who split his trousers in his forlorn effort.

The Duke’s side worked well in the field and spectators may have noticed 12 men fielding in parts of the Sussex innings.

These were not underhand tactics but down to the Duke’s captain, an ardent historian who knew that one of the rules of 1727 stated that those rules didn’t apply to the Duke of Richmond. The most expensive of the day was 23 off David Weise. At the end of the 20th over Sussex had made a superb 239-6.

Georgia Adams and Luke Wright opened for the Duke’s XI side, but soon the fireworks started. The reply centred around a superb 85 in 27 balls from Luke Wright – the whole crowd wished for a ton but it was not to be. Chris Jordan followed with 40 off 19 balls and Weise 50 off 20.

It is every amateur’s dream to play with first-class players in front of a large appreciative audience and the players from Chichester and Goodwood did themselves proud.

John Edwards (CPP) stumped Michael Burgess off Barney Trafford (Goodwood staff captain), who had the best figures of the day, 1-11.

Matt Geffen (CPP captain) had Phil Salt caught by Chris Jordan, Andy Barnes (CPP, Sussex and England seniors) made 26 off 24 balls, Charlie March (Goodwood) 16 off 15, depositing a ball from Will Beer over mid-wicket into the marquee, while James Mayne captured the wicket of Harry Finch, caught by Matt Geffen.

As it came to the last over the drama increased.

Ben Brown had Jofra Archer out first ball and then Gillespie out to the penultimate ball of the match. So, with a firm foot and total confidence out stepped Goodwood CC captain Mayne.

He may have taken 66 wickets for Chichester and Goodwood this season but with a Goodwood batting average of eight spectators in the know might have been a bit fearful.

Brown bowled a ball of full length, and Mayne was swiftly on the front foot with loopy extra cover drive.

The ball avoided the cover fielder, mid-off fumbled, David Weise ‘bolted’ out of the blocks, one run was scored and they came back for the second.

The throw was to the keeper, Mayne dived, Finch missed, and the Duke’s team were home. A scriptwriter couldn’t have done it better.

A stupendous afternoons cricket had come down to the Duke’s team winning off the last ball.