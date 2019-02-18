Sponsors show they're Central to Sussex's aim of prospering

Insurance provider 1st Central has announced a number of new and extended sponsorship agreements with Sussex Cricket as part of its commitment to supporting the game in the county at all levels.

This includes an extension of its title sponsorship of The 1st Central County Ground in Hove and the interval competition at Sussex Sharks’ T20 matches for a further three years.

The announcement comes as Sussex’s professional squad prepare for the start of the 2019 season, their fourth playing under 1st Central’s sponsorship.

The company, with its headquarters in Haywards Heath, will also remain the sponsor of the Sussex Cricket Foundation Roadshow for a further year. The support will allow Sussex Cricket’s community department to continue to bring cricket to all parts of the community.

In addition, 1st Central will become title sponsor of the Sussex Cricket League, the world’s largest adult cricket league with 335 teams, during its inaugural season in 2019.

Tom Acott, 1st Central’s Head of Commercial, said: “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with Sussex Cricket. As a large employer in Sussex, we pride ourselves on supporting the local community.

“Endorsing a club that has a long and recognised history in cricket, and is well loved by residents and families in the area, is of huge importance to us. We’re looking forward to an exciting season ahead.”

Rob Andrew, CEO of Sussex Cricket, added: “The partnership between 1st Central and Sussex Cricket is one we are very proud of and excited to continue for at least another three years.

“It is important to have partners that share our values, objectives and commitment to cricket in the county at all levels and 1st Central has engaged across the whole club, enhancing our members’ and fans’ match day experience, supporting local charities and providing volunteering opportunities for their employees.

“Having a Sussex business sponsoring our activities at all levels is a brilliant way of highlighting the fact that community cricket is as central to our aims as the elite game. This is why we are proud to have their name adorn our headquarters at the County Ground.”

Chris Coleman, Head of Community Cricket at Sussex Cricket, said: “It is an exciting time for cricket in Sussex, both at professional and community level, and it is wonderful to have such a major partner working across all areas of the club.

“The new 1st Central Sussex Cricket League is the heartland of cricket in the county and will see the development of the next stars of cricket in Sussex, some of whom will go on to represent their county at The 1st Central County Ground.

“In addition, we are delighted to continue the partnership with a major local employer. Based in Haywards Heath, 1st Central employs around 650 employees nationally, many of whom are located in Sussex and some of who play in The 1st Central Sussex Cricket League.

“It is an exciting time to be involved at Sussex Cricket with a young, energetic and ambitious squad competing across all competitions at The 1st Central County Ground, Hove.”

The competitive season at The 1st Central County Ground begins on Friday, April 5, when Sussex CCC take on Leicestershire in the Specsavers County Championship. A total of 37 days of cricket are scheduled at the ground between then and the final day of the season on Thursday, September 26, including the Vitality T20 women’s international between England and Australia and the Kia Women’s Super League finals day.

The 1st Central County Ground will also host two major concerts this summer, with Sir Elton John bringing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road show to the venue on June 9 and Sir Rod Stewart performing on July 12.

The 1st Central Sussex Cricket League season begins on Saturday, April 27, with matches across the 34 divisions running throughout the county until Saturday 31st August.