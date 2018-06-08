VIDEO: Big-hitting Salt hungry see more Sussex action

Phil Salt top-scored for Sussex against Australia but was disappointed the hosts couldn't force a shock win over the tourists.

Salt took 16 scoring shots to rack up 62 - that after being dropped twice early in his innings. He gave the Sharks a great start in their pursuit of the Aussies' 277-9 but no-one else could score as many as the opener and Sussex lost by 57 runs.

Sussex chase the target under the County Ground lights / Picture by Phil Hewitt

Afterwards Salt said he was pleased to strike the ball well and hoped it would put him in with a chance of a place in the Sharks' Vitality T20 Blast campaign.

He said Sussex could learn from having watched the Australians bowl 'clinically' and he had enjoyed pitting his skills against some top international bowlers.

