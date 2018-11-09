Sussex Cricket League club could see 17th former player go on to play Test cricket

A Sussex Cricket League club could soon have another past player go on to play Test cricket.

Cuckfield Cricket Club have a habit of having former overseas players go on to play Test cricket with 16 past players playing at the highest level of the game.

And New Zealander Will Somerville could become the 17th if he plays for the Kiwis against Pakistan after being called up to the squad at the age of 34.

The Wellington-born off-spinner was drafted in as a replacement after an injury to leg spinner Todd Astle.

Somerville took 35 wickets and scored 345 runs for Cuckfield in the 2009 season.

Fellow New Zealander was the 16th player when he arrived at Cuckfield in 2017, South African Keshav Maharaj, who played for Cuckfield in 2013, was the 15th

