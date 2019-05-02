Sussex Cricket League season preview - Steyning and Portslade

The cricket season is almost upon us. On Saturday, each of our local sides will be embarking on what hopefully will be a successful league season - the first of the newly formed Sussex Cricket League - the world’s largest.

Here the captains of each side has profiled their team with details of their side’s and ambitions for the season.

Team: Steyning CC

Division: 3 West

Captain: Oliver Collins

Overseas: No

Players to watch: we’re really excited about the fresh, young outlook of our side this year with plenty of our own colts developing into senior players after completing their first full season of regular 1st team cricket.

We’ve managed to recruit well in areas we’ve needed strengthening including bringing Jamie Piper to the club who has experience of playing in the premier league and division 2 in the last few years that should bring real quality to our attack.

Ambitions for the season: I think as a side we always want to be improving, so finishing higher than last year is the main target. However, I think every team realistically looks to be going up or staying up at the start of every season and we feel we have the quality to compete with those at the top end of the table as we proved last year.

Team and player to watch in the league: To be honest the league has been dominated by overseas in years gone by so that’s an obvious area to look across all the sides. In terms of opposing sides everyone can have their day but it will be interesting to see how Ansty get on who we play first game of the season following their relegation and stint in the premier league.

League structure: I suppose the league just do what they feel is best for everyone on the whole. To be honest it doesn’t really effect us too much as after all we still play competitive cricket every Saturday.

Team: Portslade CC

Division: 3 East

Captain: Ian Wainwright

Overseas: Cameron Clement

Player to watch: Paul Glover/Steve Case - Paul and Steve have been consistent performers year after year.

Ambitions for the season: After another fantastic season last year we are looking for the same this season.

This year our first team will look a bit different with Paul Glover standing down as captain and a few old faces moving on. This will be an exciting season with new young faces coming into the fold.

Who are the team and player to watch in your division: There really isn’t an easy game in our league this year. If you look at the teams coming up Rye and Rottingdean and Bexhill coming down they will be competitive in an already very competitive league.

What do you think of the new league structure: It will definitely be different this year and only time will tell how the new league structure will work, but hopefully this format will play into our hands playing aggressive cricket.

Team: Worthing

Division: 3 West

Captain: Martyn Swift

Overseas: Lucky Gohler

Player to watch: Milan Hyde Ambitions for the season: Win games.

Who are the team and player to watch in your division: Worthing and their captain!

What do you think of the new league structure: It means we should finish earlier and get on the beers sooner.

