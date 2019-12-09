Sussex cricket stars find out Pakistan Super League draft

There was limited action for Sussex stars this week but it was still a big one for some with the draft for the upcoming Pakistan Super League as well as some good news for Jofra Archer.

England announced their squad for their tour of South Africa this week, with Jofra Archer getting yet another call-up to the squad with the fast-bowler looking to bounce back from a tough tour of New Zealand.

Five Sharks players were picked ahead of the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League this week, with the entire tournament being hosted in Pakistan for the first time.

David Wiese was the first Sussex player announced in the tournament after being retained by his team, Lahore Qalanders following an impressive tournament in 2019, averaging 45.33 with the bat.

Chris Jordan, a winner of the Pakistan Super League in 2017 with Peshawar Zalmi, was the next Sussex player to be drafted as he was picked up in the Diamond Category by Karachi Kings.

Phil Salt was drafted by Islamabad United, returning to the capital after playing there a year previous.

Tymal Mills was the next Sussex player to be drafted, as he returned to Quetta Gladiators, who he had previously played for in the 2017 edition of the tournament.

Ravi Bopara became the second Sussex player to be picked in the Diamond Category, picked by Multan Sultans, his second PSL club after previously playing for Karachi Kings, where he took the best figures in the tournament’s history of 6-16.

The tournament will start in February 2020 and will run till March 2020.

Bopara was involved elsewhere this week, as he looked to continue his fine form with Mzansi Super League side, Durban Heat.

The Heat beat Paarl Rocks by six wickets with Bopara having little involvement, bowling just one over for 15 runs, before a second game versus Jozi Stars was washed out.

Delray Rawlins was back in action this week, as his country Bermuda started their Cricket World Cup Challenge League campaign, a tournament which forms a pathway to qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

His first game of the week versus Hong Kong saw Bermuda beaten by three wickets with Rawlins making 11 and taking figures of 1-44.

They were unable to bounce back in there next two games, losing to Uganda by seven wickets with Rawlins making 53, before a washed out game versus Kenya, Rawlins making 35.

Danni Wyatt may have departed her Big Bash side, Melbourne Renegades early, as she joined up with the England camp ahead of their three-match series versus Pakistan, but she certainly made her presence felt.

The opener was named in the first-ever Women’s Big Bash League Team of the Tournament alongside Renegades teammates Jess Duffin and Molly Strano.

The Renegades had qualified for the semi-finals after an impressive campaign but were unable to reach their first final as they lost by four wickets to Brisbane Heat.