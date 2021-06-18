Sussex hit by suspended points penalty after five cases of dissent

Sussex have been hit with a suspended points penalty

Sussex admitted that, between August 2, 2020 and May 7, 2021, their players had received five fixed penalties for Level 1 breaches – showing dissent at an umpire’s decision by word or action’. In each case, the cricketer received a reprimand by way of sanction as each breach was the only offence on their personal record at the relevant time.

The CDC said: "As a consequence of the fixed penalties, Sussex CCC were charged with a breach of ECB Directive 3.6.21(a). The club was given suspended points deductions dependent on the future conduct of Sussex’s players. The decision was made by a Disciplinary Panel chaired by Chris Tickle, alongside Amrisha Parathalingam and Paul Joy.

"Their decision will result in a penalty of 12 points in the LV= Insurance County Championship and/or two points in the Vitality Blast and/or two points in the Royal London Cup being imposed if cricketers playing for Sussex incur a further two fixed penalty breaches in any competition within a period of 12 months from the date of the hearing.