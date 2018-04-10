Sussex skipper unveiled as Findon Women's coach

Findon Cricket Club have announced Sussex women's captain Georgia Adams as their female section coach for the upcoming season.

Georgia, daughter of former Sussex skipper and England international Chris, will lead Findon's women's and girls' section in 2018.

Currently captain of Sussex women, Georgia also played a starring for the Southern Vipers as they won the Super League last summer.

All female Findon players will now have the chance to learn from a highly-skilled and passionate coach.

Training will take place at Long Furlong on Friday evenings (6pm to 7.30pm) from April 20.

Anyone interested should contact Elaine Judges on 07973 747419 or elaine.judges@me.com