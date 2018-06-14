Swift pleased with 'step in the right direction'

Martyn Swift believes struggling Worthing Cricket Club took a step in the right direction over the weekend.

Worthing, relegated last season and still to record a Sussex League Division 3 West success this term, came away from high-flying Stirlands with a creditable draw on Saturday.

Swift’s side were back in action a day later, this time travelling to league rivals Goring for a Gray-Nicholls T20 Cup clash, sneaking a one-run victory to book a quarter-final spot.

Skipper Swift felt the hard work put in on the training field over the past few weeks is now starting to pay off. He said: “We delivered a great performance on Saturday, that in truth probably deserved a win. I’ve always felt a good result was around the corner and this weekend everything seemed to click.

“The T20 one was a game we were all relishing, not only was it a chance to play a form of the game that the team really enjoy, but also to try and get one back over our local rivals. Overall, a great weekend for the club and a big step in the right direction.”

Nick Ballamy (60) stepped up with the bat for Worthing as they reached 210-9 off 53 overs at Stirlands.

With the switch to timed format coming in the latest round of fixtures, Worthing would miss out on victory by just two wickets. Giorgio Rigali (3-23) and skipper Swift (2-42) bowled well but Stirlands clung on for a draw, reaching 148-8 from 47 overs.

Swift said: “It was a top knock from Nick (Ballamy) to set the tempo and standard for the rest of the guys.

“Our bowling attack was excellent on and it was probably the best we have bowled, as a unit, so far this season.”

The following day Worthing posted 133-6 off their 20 overs after being stuck in at Goring.

Worthing’s attack pulled together, seeing them to a one-run victory. Finley Allen (3-24) lead the way, while Shane Felton (2-22) played his part.

Worthing host two-divisions above Sussex League Premier Division Hastings & St Leonards Priory in the quarter-finals on Sunday, July 1.