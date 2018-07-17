Tandel stakes claim with stunning century in Worthing's win over Slinfold

In-form opener Mihir Tandel continued his stunning form in a crushing win for Worthing Cricket Club on Saturday.

Tandel, whose string of outstanding performances for the club’s 2nd XI saw him promoted to the first team, smashed a superb 125 from just 123 deliveries as Worthing racked up a resounding 174-run home triumph over Slinfold.

Worthing celebrate a wicket in the win over Slinfold. Picture by Stephen Goodger

As well as Tandel’s standout ton, Josh Goldsmith (55 not out) made a half-century to get Martyn Swift’s side up to an imposing 295-7 off their 53 overs.

Cameron New then baffled Slinfold’s batsmen with his leg-spin and finished with figures of 4-28 as the visitors succumbed to 121 all out in response.

Worthing, who have lost just one of their last six league outings, are improving all the time after a slow start.

Skipper Swift heaped praise on the team as a whole after the trouncing of Slinfold.

He said: “It was another brilliant team performance that deserved the result we got.

“Mihir has been performing well in the 2nd XI and is a great example to anyone that putting in good performances will earn you a place in this team. He has worked hard in training, scored runs all season and the whole team was delighted for him.

Credit must also go to Josh, who put in another solid effort with the bat along with contributions from Hamish (Llewelyn) and Giorgio (Rigali). That gave us a score we knew we could defend.

“Our bowling was excellent and built pressure from the start. I must praise both Luke (Winter) and Cameron, their leg-spin combination was superb.”

Worthing handed Tandel a chance to showcase his talents for the first team and the opener did not disappoint.

A fine knock of 125 off 123 balls - including 20 fours and one six - provided the cornerstone for Worthing to post a sizeable total.

Goldsmith (55 not out) and Rigali (34) chipped in as the home side reached 295-7 off 53 overs.

Harrision Webb (3-92) toiled away, getting through 15 overs along for Slinfold.

Worthing had the advantage of runs on the board as they headed in to the field and Slinfold imploded.

Just Kemar Small (26) and Mushal Murad (33) - sharing a fourth-wicket stand of 64 - made any contributions of note as the visitors really struggled.

Leg-spin duo New (4-28) and Luke Winter (2-19) led the way in terms of wickets to bundle Slinfold out for 121 from 32.5 overs.

Third from bottom Worthing, who started the day on the same number of points as place-below Slinfold, now have a 23-point cushion between themselves and the relegation places.

Worthing travel to leaders and local rivals Goring on Saturday.

