The Hundred: England star highlights Southern Brave's fearsome bowling attack

England star Jason Roy believes the Southern Braves are a team to watch in the inaugural The Hundred because of their fearsome bowling attack.

Speaking the morning after the first ever Draft, which was show live on Sky Sports, the Oval Invincibles batsman said the Braves will be a contender thanks to an attack that includes Sussex's Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan and George Garton.

The Hundred Draft

In the interview, which you can in full in the video above, Roy also spoke about:

:: The standard of the competition will be ‘box office’ with a ‘huge treat’ for fans at The Oval

:: The value of local players such as Will Jacks, Sam Billings and Alex Blake

:: Mystery spin with the overseas players selected – Sunil Narine and Sandeep Lamichhane