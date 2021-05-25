Nick Patterson bowling for Haywards Heath

The top 7 run scorers and wicket takers in the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division

It's been a rain-hit first three weeks in the Sussex Cricket League - but some players have still bee in the runs and wickets.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 2:19 pm

Here are the top run scorers and wicket takers in the Premier Division this season so far.

Three Bridges Cricket Club's overseas star makes an instant impact in Sussex Cricket League

Three Bridges v Hastings, Haywards Heath v Eastbourne - Sussex Cricket League action picture special

Sussex Cricket League round-up: O'Donnell stars as Three Bridges get season started, Forest Row batsman hits astonishing 158 from 76 balls

1. Ollie Graham (Cuckfield)

126 runs @63 from three innings

Buy photo

2. Matt Davies (Roffey)

108 runs @54 from three innings

Buy photo

3. Max Barson (Haywards Heath)

97 runs @48.50 from two innings

Buy photo

4. Sean Heather (Middleton)

91 runs @45.50 from two innings

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 4