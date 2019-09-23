Why all-rounder Wiese deserves a break affer Sussex campaign

David Wiese appealed for tips for places to visit in Mauritius on his Instagram page last week and if anyone deserves to put their feet up when the season ends next week it’s the Sussex all-rounder.

A campaign that promised so much has ended in anti-climax with Sussex knocked out of the Vitality Blast in the quarter-finals and last week condemned to a fifth successive season in Division Two of the Specsavers County Championship after defeat to Derbyshire.

But when they hand out the end-of-season awards after the final game against Worcestershire at Hove, Wiese will surely figure. If he faces the Pears, it will mean the 34-year-old has played in every game this season across all three formats.

As well as his durability, Wiese has regularly made important contributions with bat and ball. Only four Sussex batsmen have scored more than his 480 Championship runs, which included five half-centuries, and he is the second highest wicket-taker with 30. Only Ollie Robinson on 63 has taken more.

Wiese bowled fewer overs in the Blast this year – 14 compared to 30 in 2019 – but that was a deliberate move so he could bat higher up the order. The plan worked. Coming in to score quick runs at the end of the innings, he hit 284 runs at 40.57 with only Laurie Evans having a higher average.

He also played in every Royal London One-Day Cup game but Wiese admits the physical effort of playing day in, day out have started to take their toll.

“I said at the start of the season that I wanted to play in every game and hopefully I can,” he said.

“It’s been hard in the last few weeks, but you have to get through it as a professional sportsman. I’ll probably need to spend a fair bit of time on the physio’s couch but hopefully I will be fine.”

Playing in Division One is on Wiese’s career bucket list but that is going to have to wait for at least another year. Sussex appeared to be timing their run into the top three nicely after wins over Middlesex and Gloucestershire, but an abject performance in two sessions on the second day at Derby, when their attack leaked more than five runs an over, undid all the good work