Your chance to WIN more tickets to see Sussex Sharks in the Vitality Blast

Sussex celebrate Archie Lenham's brilliant catch against Surrey

After wins over Gloucesterhire and Hampshire in their opening two matches, hopes are soaring that Sussex can again reach the knockout stages of the competition.

We have already given away tickets to the Sharks’ first four home matches – and this week we are offering you the chance to win seats at the Hove clashes with Surrey on Sunday, June 27, and Kent on Tuesday, June 29.

We have two sets of four tickets for each game up for grabs. Surrey and Kent are seen as two of the stronger sides in the south group – certainly among the Sharks’ top rivals for a top-four spot – and seeing them take on skipper Luke Wright’s men should be great occasions. All you have to do to stand a chance to win is to answer this question:

Who did Sussex beat in their opening two Vitality Blast games this year?

Email your answer with your name and contact phone number to [email protected] and please state which game you would like to have the tickets for.

In the subject line of the email, please put ‘Sussex Cricket Vitality Blast tickets competition’. The closing date and time for entries is Tuesday, June 22, 4pm. Tickets will be emailed to the winners.

These tickets will be located in the newly installed temporary stands located at the North End of the ground.

They will have an allocated seat and be grouped together but socially distanced from each party – eg, each group of four will together but socially-distanced from others.

Terms and conditions: Important - please indicate on the emailed entry that: I agree that I, or those using the tickets, will adhere to any COVID-19 protocol, code of conduct (https://sussexcricket.co.uk/code-of-conduct) and subsequent government advice that Sussex Cricket are required to follow.