Eastbourne Tennis 2021: When is it, who's playing, tickets, how to watch on TV?

British No 1 Johanna Konta will contest her home town tournament at Devonshire Park next week

World No 4 Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus is the highest ranked player in the women's draw and will be hoping to recapture the form that took her all the way to the final in 2018.

Women's draw

Joining her will be three Grand Slam champions, 2019 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin from USA, currently ranked No 5 and making her debut in Eastbourne 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu from Canada, who sits at No7 in the rankings.

Coco Gauff made waves at Wimbledon in 2019

2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek from Poland, World No 9. Ukrainian Elina Svitolina at No 6 and defending champion Czech Karolina Pliskova at No 10 make up a strong showing from the top ten.

Home fans will have local star Johanna Konta to cheer on. The British No 1, fresh from her maiden grasscourt title triumph at Nottingham, has enjoyed plenty of success at Devonshire Park, making runs to the semifinals in both 2015 and 2016 and is happy to be heading back to the south coast.

Seventeen year-old Coco Gauff, who made waves at Wimbledon in 2019 when she defeated Venus Williams en route to the round of 16 as a 15 year-old, will also make her debut at Eastbourne.

Johanna Konta said

British player Cameron Norrie has been in decent form ahead of Eastbourne

“I’m really excited to be back playing on the grass in Eastbourne once again,” said Konta. “It’s a very special tournament for me and I have some amazing memories from Devonshire Park, which all start and end with the incredible atmosphere created by the crowds there.

"It’s absolutely fantastic news that we’ll have some fans allowed in to watch this year and I know all of the players will really appreciate having them back.”

Men's ATP 250 draw

Two Grand Slam champions, Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka and Croatian Marin Cilic will be heading for the grass courts of Devonshire Park.

Swiss star Wawrinka is a three-time Grand Slam champion (Australian Open 2014, Roland Garros 2015, US Open 2016) and has been ranked as high as No 3 in the world.

Also previously ranked No 3 in the ATP rankings 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic will feature, as will flamboyant Frenchman Gael Monfils and rising stars Casper Ruud from Norway and Australian Alex de Minaur.

British hopes will be led by in-form Cameron Norrie who has recently reached the singles finals of two ATP 250 events in Lyon and Estoril on the clay, having previously been a quarter-finalist at his last visit to Devonshire Park in 2018.

Cameron Norrie said

“It will be great to play on home soil again after we missed out on the grass court season last year. I’ve been playing some really good tennis lately and I hope I can bring that form with me to the grass courts of the LTA’s Viking International Eastbourne.”

A word from the director

Tournament boss Gavin Fletcher said: “We're delighted to be welcoming the players to the LTA’s Viking International Eastbourne and we are even happier to welcome back fans to Devonshire Park after missing 2020."

When

The LTA’s 2021 Viking International Eastbourne takes place from 19-26 June at Devonshire Park.

Tickets

Limited tickets are available - find tickets hereHow to watch on TV

The action from Devonshire Park will be screened on Prime Video and BBC

Government guidelines