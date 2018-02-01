Exciting times for Worthing College

Worthing College sports teams have made a superb start to 2018.

Dave Hall’s men’s football sides booked places in two semi-finals last month, with Worthing’s netball team winning a regional round in a National Schools competition.

Worthing College’s ECFA XI faced the tall order of two cup quarter-finals in less than a week but progressed in both.

A pivotal few days of action saw Steyning dispatched after late drama in a Sussex Schools County Cup final eight tie.

Worthing were 2-1 winners in that one, before following that up with an even more impressive ESFA National Cup quarter-final triumph over Hartpury College.

Jack Newhouse got the only goal to take Worthing to victory, ending Hartpury’s near five year run without a defeat in the competition.

Defender Matt Boiling in action for Worthing College men's football ECFA XI

The impressive Gloucestershire-based college had never lost at home in the ESFA Cup before Newhouse put an end to that.

Performance coach Hall hailed the efforts of his current crop of students to reach semi-finals in both competitions.

He said: “The win at Hartpury was one of the best performances I have witnessed in terms of a side I have been in charge of.

“From travel to the game, accommodation and pre-game preparation, everything was spot on from the players. They are really growing, not only as players, but also as individuals.

Worthing College's netball team have had plenty of reason to cheer in 2018

“I’m so proud of how the boys applied themselves mentally and physically to beat the best team in England.

“The Steyning game was always going to be an extremely tough one.

“They (Steyning) are an excellent side with a lot of county cup pedigree. Potentially some of our players had their eye on the Hartpury game.

“This is a sign of how far these players have come in terms of development. I’m so proud of all their efforts.”

Keen to follow in the footsteps of the successful football team, Worthing College’s netball squad won the regional round of the National Schools competition.

Reward for their efforts will now see them represent the south-east in the national finals later in the year.

Worthing College’s netballers were Sussex representatives in the regional round on the National Schools event.

Things started well with comprehensive 8-1 and 8-4 victories were scored over Charters and Oxford High respectively.

Wins over Itchen College (12-6), Stowe (5-1) and Cowes (23-1) ensured Worthing’s spot in the semi-final.

With a place in the final four secured, Beaconsfield High scored an 8-5 triumph over Worthing - who may have had one eye on the semi-final.

Other group winners Wellington stood between Worthing and a place in the final but things were not looking good at the halfway stage.

Trailing 4-1 at half time, Worthing stormed back to win it 6-5.

Both finalists Hurst and Worthing were assured of a place in the national finals. so the pressure was off.

Worthing’s netballers would make history, though, overcoming Hurst 6-5 to ensure they’d reached this level for the first time.