200-up but more to come from Harvey

Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood feels there is still more to come from Harvey Sparks after the 21-year-old made his 200th appearance for the club last week.

The left-sided player has almost been an ever-present in the Worthing team for the past five seasons and Hinshelwood now wants Sparks to keep improving and push on to play higher.

He said: “When I was first here, I could see his potential and he’s still only 21 but has already got 200 games under his belt for the club.

“There’s still so much more to come from Harvey as he’s got so much potential. He’s someone that always wants to get better and improve.

“I want him to keep developing and there’s a squad full of players here who should be looking to play higher with the potential they have got and Harvey is one of them.

“He’s still got things to work on but I can only see him getting better and improving.”

Hinshelwood feels competition with Ruben Schneider on the left wing is only benefitting Sparks and added: “It’s the best thing for both players. They know that if they have a couple of average games, there’s someone who can come into the team.”