A defensive boost for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of Leicester City

The most surprising news to emerge from the Brighton and Hove Albion press conference today is that Adam Webster could be fit to start against Leicester City.

Webster was said to be out for between four to six weeks after he injured ankle ligaments against Norwich City at the Amex Stadium on November 2.

The £24m summer signing from Bristol City has made rapid progress from the injury and is in with a chance to start against second placed Leicester at the Amex on Saturday.

The return of Webster would be a huge boost for Albion as their captain Lewis Dunk is suspended after he collected his fifth booking of the season last time out at Old Trafford.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter said, "(Defensively) We are only missing Lewis (Dunk). Adam has a chance and is in contention. He has made really good progress and we will see. He trained today (Thursday). We will see how he reacts. We are positive but we just need a bit more time to see how he is. But we do have other options as well."

Webster has impressed since his arrival and if he does start, Brighton will need him to be at his very best against a potent Leicester attack. Their main striker Jamie Vardy is the Premier League's leading scorer and has 11 goals to his name from 12 matches.

Potter added, "Vardy has been really clinical but he has made a career of that. He is a top centre forward, and he doesn't need too many chances to score. He will be the first to say that it is the team behind him that create chances. It is not just one guy, they have others who can pop up and hurt you.

"We have to be good. We have to understand exactly how we want to defend. But like anything sometimes, you need a bit luck and hope he misses."

Brighton striker Aaron Connolly misses out with a groin injury but Leandro Trossard could feature despite rolling his ankle during the international break with Belgium. Bernardo is nearing full fitness following his knee injury but this Saturday could be too soon for the Brazilian.

Davy Propper and Shane Duffy returned from international duty unscathed but Steven Alzate will be assessed having played a full 90 minutes for Colombia in the US on Wednesday.