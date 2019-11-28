A huge boost for Brighton as key striker declared fit to face Liverpool

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly has recovered from a groin injury and is available for selection to face Liverpool at Anfield this Saturday.

Connolly missed last week's 2-0 home loss to Leicester but the 19-year-old responded well to treatment and Potter confirmed he has been training at full tilt this week and is ready for selection from the start if required.

Potter said, "Aaron is back in the squad and training this week. He has had fatigue before the Manchester United game, so a breather has done him good."

Skipper Lewis Dunk will also return having served his one-match suspension last week against Leicester City. Dunk will likely return straight to the starting XI possibly in place of Shane Duffy, who has started the last two matches against Manchester United and Leicester City.

Potter added, "Any team would miss Lewis he is important for us. If Liverpool were without van Dijk they would miss him. Dunk has been great for us from the start. The team have missed their skipper.".

Solly March is struggling for Liverpool with a groin injury sustained in training while Bernardo (knee) is nearing full-fitness but Anfield could be too soon for the Brazilian. Steven Alzate is available after missing the Leicester defeat following his recent exploits with Colombia.

There was also good news for Adam Webster. The defender returned ahead of schedule against the Foxes last week following his ankle injury. He came through unscathed and fit for Anfield.