'Aaron Mooy was class sign him permanently' Brighton fans react after win at Arsenal

Brighton and Hove Albion delivered a superb display as they beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.

Here we take to social media to gauge the reaction from the fans

@bet365_aus

Most dribbles by a Brighton player, Most passes by a Brighton player, Most tackles on the pitch, Three shots, One assist. In a game featuring the likes of Aubameyang, Lacazette, Ozil and Pepe it's Aaron Mooy who ran the show at the Emirates.

@htafc_family

Should this read..

Most dribbles by a Huddersfield player

Most passes by a Huddersfield player

@henrywinter

Aaron Mooy ran the game. #bhafc midfielder showed more energy, heart, drive, even passing range than any of #afc more celebrated players. The game's about character as well as technique and Mooy wanted the ball more, and wanted victory more. #ARSBHA #ARSBRI

@UweHuenemeier2

Great win for the seagulls on the road. Truly deserved that first W against a big six team!! Come on you @OfficialBHAFC

@LaurenLaing94

How ironic that it’s mine and my husband’s (Arsenal fan) 5th wedding anniversary today. I love him, but I hope he has a SHIT evening and is fuming by the end of the game tonight. SEAAAGULLS!!!! ⚽️ #BHAFC #BHAARS

@julesbreach

What a win!! Absolutely delighted the boys got the points they deserved tonight from another good performance. Aaron Mooy ran the show - superb yet again Huge 3 points! #bhafc #ARSBHA

@GM_83

Great performance and thoroughly deserved win at the Emirates tonight ⚪️ #BHAFC #Together

@IanInSussex

Well that was a relief. If Albion want to stay up they should really should be winning at teams like Arsenal... #BHAFC

@HoopsD3

All questions of “are we better with Potter?” has to be settled now. We possess better. We’re more fun to watch. We beat teams like Spurs & Arsenal. We are much better with Potter and this is just the beginning of his influence bearing fruit. What a performance.

@GeorgesonM

Never thought I'd see the day that Brighton out play Arsenal on there own patch in the Premier League! Buzzing great win and well deserved. #BHAFC

@WarrenBHAFC

You will not see a better header, a better winner, than that moment of sheer brilliance, pure class from @nealmaupay18

@malc_b25

Fully deserved win. Great performance! We need to get

@AaronMooy signed permanently ASAP. #bhafc

@Brightonfan

We thoroughly deserved it on that performance, it has been coming for a long long time. And it finally has clicked tonight, we were disciplined and totally organised throughout. What a game plan by Graham Potter!!! Amazing. #bhafc

@warwicksmith

"4 foot 4 the fella and he's beating David Luiz in the air" #bhafc