Ablion winger Izquierdo set on working hard to be running with the Wolves

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Jose Izquierdo says he is looking forward to working hard now that he is available for selection again – as the Seagulls prepare to host Wolves at the Amex this Saturday.

The Colombian made just his first start of the season at Newcastle last Saturday and is relieved to finally be fully recovered from a knee injury.

He played his part as Albion made it back-to-back Premier League wins thanks to Beram Kayal’s goal in the 1-0 win at St James’ Park.

They now face a promoted Wolves side who have taken to life in the Premier League with aplomb.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side sit a remarkable ninth in the table, three places and four points ahead of Brighton with 15 points, having lost just twice all season.

“I’m happy to be back,” Izquierdo exclaimed.

“It was very tough at the start of the season because of my knee injury and I had to come back and get a good feeling in my knee again. The support I’ve had from everyone at the club has been amazing.

“Now it’s important to work hard, and we’re all looking forward to the games coming up at home.”

Izquierdo initially thought he had scored the decisive goal in the Seagulls 1-1 victory against the struggling Magpies, only to find out that team-mate Kayal got the final touch to his effort.

He said: “It’s no problem for me, at least I was very close to scoring!

“I didn’t see that he had touched the ball.

“There were lots of legs in the box and when the ball came to me to shoot, I didn’t think anyone else touched it.

“It was only afterwards that I found out it went to Beram. The most important thing is that the goal gave us the victory.”

Izquierdo will be hoping to have another chance to open his account for the season and make his first home start of the campaign against Wolves.

He scored five goals in 32 league appearances last season as he helped Brighton retain their Premier League status.

Albion face a visiting side who had been on a six-game unbeaten run before last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at home to Watford – which was their first defeat at Molineux this season.

So far, Wolves have named the same starting XI for all of their nine league games this season... will there be changes at the Amex on Saturday?