Adam Hinshelwood demanding more ‘consistency’ after Worthing victory

Adam Hinshelwood demands his side to ‘find a bit of consistency’ after Worthing comfortably swept aside Brightlingsea Regent in the Isthmian Premier Division last Saturday.

A Marvin Armstrong brace set the Mackerels on their way before Callum Kealy sealed the result two minutes from time.

Lifting Worthing up to sixth, manager Hinshelwood wants his side to maintain their high performance levels. He said: “We controlled large parts of the game and played some good stuff but we’re not getting carried away with ourselves.

“It’s been a mixed start, some good performances in there and some really poor ones, but we’re just focused on making sure we keep our performance levels from Saturday and find a bit of consistency now.”

Armstrong’s double earned him praise from the Worthing fans but Hinshelwood believes the overall team performance was just as good. He said: “It shows the quality and depth of the squad at the moment. Marvin will get the plaudits because of his two goals but I thought there were other performances that were equally as good.

“I don’t think we need to single out any individuals, I just thought it was a good, complete, team performance.”

The Reds almost broke the deadlock inside the first minute when Reece Meekums collected Jake Turner’s misplaced pass before slipping in Lloyd Dawes. However, R’s ‘keeper, Charlie Turner, managed to squirm the ball away with his outstretched arm.

But Worthing did open the scoring in the 16th minute after Meekums drove forward before slotting a pass into Jesse Starkey. Pip Boyland’s covering tackle knocked the ball on to Armstrong who powered his first time effort home.

Armstrong grabbed his second after half-time when he let a clipped ball into him bounce before firing a half-volley into the roof of the net.

Substitute Kealy made sure of all three points when he latched on to Cameron Tutt’s through ball before bearing down on goal and lifting a fine effort over the on-rushing ‘keeper.

Worthing host Walton Casuals in the FA Trophy this Saturday (October 26).

Worthing: Rushworth, Colbran, Tutt, Barker, Young, Pashley, Dawes, Armstrong (Stevens 75’), Pattenden (Kealy 52’), Meekums (Aguiar 61’), Starkey. Unused: Edwards, Jones.