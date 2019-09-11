Adam Hinshelwood eager for Worthing's character to keep shining through after FA Cup replay fightback against Hastings United

Adam Hinshelwood highlighted the continued character his Worthing squad are displaying as they clinched a spot in the FA Cup second round qualifying stage.

Worthing battled back from two goals down to run out 3-2 victors in their first round qualifying replay after extra-time against division-lower Sussex rivals Hastings United in a thriller at Woodside Road last night.

Another fine fightback came just four days after Hinshelwood’s side needed a last-gasp goal from substitute Shola Ayoola to keep them in the competition as they earned a 3-3 draw in the original tie.

The replay win for Worthing made it four games unbeaten since they were humbled at home by Hornchurch.

But since that 6-0 loss at Woodside Road, Hinshelwood feels his side have shown a new hunger and character.

And that is something he believes shone through again as they progressed past Hastings. He said: “The character that the lads have shown since Hornchurch, we’re still bitter and still scarred from that.

“The lads and everyone will admit it was embarrassing for a club of this size to get beat 6-0 at home.

“It weighs heavy on our minds but we knew we had to be better.

“The character and the effort levels the lads have shown, they’ve looked hungry.

“I thought at their place they (Hastings) looked a bit more hungry than us.

“But we matched them at times in the replay and our first goal gave us a lift.

“After 88 or 90 minutes at their place we were virtually out of the competition.

“It was hard-fought, but we were playing against a good team.”

Worthing secured £4,500 in prize money after coming through the replay and have set up a second round qualifying date at National League South St Albans City on September 21.

Have you read?

Sussex on top in vital championship clash with Gloucestershire



Steyning hope to see Ryan Timms 'back soon' following health 'scare'



Ian Hart: Why you should not draw comparisons between Steve Smith and Sir Don Bradman