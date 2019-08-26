Adam Hinshelwood hails Worthing response in victory over arch rivals Bognor

Adam Hinshelwood lauded the response from his Worthing players as they delivered a derby victory over arch rivals Bognor.

Midfielder Marvin Armstrong netted his first goal for the club in the opening 45 minutes before Ollie Pearce’s double after the restart wrapped up a 3-0 Isthmian League Premier Division win at Woodside Road.

Just ten days earlier in their last league outing, Worthing were hammered 6-0 at home against Hornchurch.

It was a result that left manager Hinshelwood ‘embarrassed’ but he was quick to credit his players for delivering a derby win against Bognor.

The former Brighton defender also saluted the hard work put in by his squad since the heavy defeat at the hands of Hornchurch.

Hinshelwood said: “These are the highs and lows that you get in football.

“The fans rightly responded to what was an embarrassing performance.

“But full credit must go to the players and how they’ve responded.

“They’ve been excellent in training, worked their socks off and I’m delighted they’ve not only won the game (against Bognor), but got our first clean sheet of the season as well.

“The group have been working really hard for it.

“We’ve been brave, myself and the management team, for sticking to the way we want to play and what we believe in.

“But credit must go to the players for continuing to show that belief.

“It would have been quite easy for the players to go hiding. They’ve worked their socks off and showed how much it means to be part of the club."