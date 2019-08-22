Adam Hinshelwood questions Worthing's character

Adam Hinshelwood has questioned the character within his Worthing squad after they suffered a home hammering at the hands of Hornchurch on Saturday.

And the former Brighton defender is demanding a response to their crushing 6-0 defeat at Woodside Road.

Worthing were left shell-shocked as Hornchurch netted six times in the final 34 minutes in their Isthmian League Premier Division encounter.

That saw Hinshelwood’s men slip to a second defeat from three league matches to start the season.

Even in the midweek win over Lewes prior to going down against Hornchurch, the Worthing boss was worried by the ‘frail’ and ‘naive’ signs shown by his side.

Those concerns have now worsened on the back of a home hammering – so much so that Hinshelwood admitted failure to see a response could result in personnel changes being made.

He said: “If there’s no reaction then I’ll have to question whether they’re the characters that we need at the club.

“Saturday was embarrassing to watch in the end so there has to be some sort of reaction against Bognor.

“It’s just got to drive us on and make us more hungry.”

Worthing have plenty of time to mull over the home hammering at the hands of Hornchurch.

They now face a wait until bank holiday Monday before their next action – the visit of arch-rivals Bognor to Woodside Road.

That means they’ll have had a ten-day break by the time the Rocks come to visit.

But Hinshelwood believes there is no better fixture for his squad to put right the wrongs of that heavy home defeat last time out than against near neighbours Bognor.

And the Worthing boss says he’ll be keeping a close eye on the players that do not ‘shirk the challenge’ in the crunch derby clash.

He added: “The game doesn’t get any bigger for them to bounce back.

“There’s a certain type of character now that’s needed, so we’ll be assessing that more than anything – the ones that are not shirking the challenge.

“They need to look forward to it and face it head on because everyone is going to be looking for a response now, including myself.

“What better way to respond than a home fixture against your local rivals?”

Worthing will be unable to call on the services of club captain Darren Budd against Bognor.

The former Rocks midfielder fractured his fibula against Hornchurch.

With Hinshelwood counting the cost of being without a key member of his squad in the weeks to come.

“He’s massive for us in terms of that bit of experience on the pitch,” Hinshelwood added.

“The game doesn’t unravel (against Hornchurch) how it did with Darren Budd on the pitch, there’s no question about that.

“It shows you just how massive he is for us.”

Have you read?

Hinshelwood blasts 'unacceptable' Worthing display in hammering at the hands of Hornchurch



In-form Lewis Finney hits hat-trick as Lancing see off Crawley Down Gatwick to secure fourth straight league win



Worthing extend Rabbit Skips shirt sponsorship deal