AFC Southwick extend unbeaten home record with Lindfield win

AFC Southwick extended their unbeaten home run with a 3-2 home win over Lindfield in their last game of 2021 on Saturday.

AFC Southwick began the half well, showing lots of determination. Jordan Groom scored the opener, smashing the ball into the top left corner, three minutes into the game.

Persistent challenges and attacks from Lindfield frustrated the home team. And, as the first half ticked on, the players became disconnected, playing as individuals rather than a strong unit.

Players were getting sloppy and began to grow frustrated with each other. The half-time whistle concluded a scrappy half.

But, in the second half, AFC Southwick came back fighting with early chances and near misses.

An opposition equaliser rattled the home team, but Ross Myers found the net directly from a corner to restore the Wickers' lead.

Lindfield equalise almost immediately after a deflected cross came off the chest of Louis Pople.

But, six minutes later, Rickie Mitchell, saw his powerful shot from outside the area smack the right post and rebound into the net.