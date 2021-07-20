Football pundit Ian Hart saw our story on AFC Worthing Divas and asked to be put in touch with head coach John Burton.

He has since arranged for Ian Hart Funeral Service to sponsor a kit for the team

Ian said: “As a company, we actively sponsor as much youth sport as possible.

AFC Worthing Divas is proud to be part of the This Girl Can scheme, encouraging girls to get active in whatever way they choose

“Youngsters taking part in any activity, be it sport, the arts or some other hobby or pastime, is a real positive, not just for the specific children involved but the whole town in general.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the time we hear too many negative stories about our younger generation in Worthing but the overwhelming majority of the kids in this town are good kids, so we should do as much as we can to help them.”

John said it was ‘awesome’ and once they are delivered, Ian will be invited down to meet the girls and their coaches in the new kits.

Meanwhile, the appeal for funding for the rain jackets continues, with supporters so far raising £730 towards the £1,000 goal.