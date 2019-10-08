Albion deserved more credit from the media for Tottenham victory

A appreciate that with Spurs’s membership of the "Big Six" in the Premier League, they will always get more column inches than Brighton and Hove Albion in the media.

Shipping 12 goals in 270 minutes of football in seven days has clearly spawned a crisis at White Hart Lane. However, I was a tad peeved that one of the most impressive Albion performances in their top-flight history was usurped by Tottenham’s dismal showing at the Amex.

Yes, Spurs did stink the place out, and yes it appears there is something drastically wrong at the North London giants, but I really do think the national media could have made a bit more about how well the Albion played.

Obviously whilst Graham Potter is the manager, who gave two-goal hero Aaron Connolly his full Premier League debut, he will get a lot of the credit for the Albion’s overnight sensation. More so than his predecessor Chris Hughton, and the club’s under-23 management set up.

Despite Connolly’s call-up to the full Republic of Ireland squad for this weekend’s internationals, the key is that none of us should get too carried away. Scoring twice on his full Premier League debut against one of the big boys, live on TV, is something that will live with Connolly for the rest of his career, but all the Albion faithful must exercise a degree of patience.

He’s not yet out of his teens, and therefore not the finished article, but with Potter having shipped both Florin Andone and Jurgen Locadia out on loan for the season, he clearly will get plenty of game time to assist his development.

In the last few days I’ve heard, he’s this, he’s that, obviously we’re all still on a high after Spurs were humbled last Saturday, but let’s not weigh the young lad down with too much expectation.