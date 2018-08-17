Albion’s hall of fame is just the ticket for special people in club’s history - Johnny Cantor

In terms of Premier League venues Vicarage Road may not hold the attraction or esteem of some grounds in the Premier League but as a presenter and commentator it rates highly.

The position is good in terms of height and distance from the pitch is good, there is plenty of space on the desks and the staff are very accommodating when you arrive early and leave late.

There was one new addition though outside the ground. A statue of former Watford and England manager Graham Taylor has been added to one of the corners.

Now I say it is a statue but is actually also a bench. The design allows a supporter to sit next to him and pose for photos which I thought was innovative.

In the past there have been some strange and some downright awful statues of footballers at grounds.

Some bear no resemblance and some stress parts of the body that maybe aren’t appropriate (think Ronaldo!).

But I like the idea of commemorating a former player or manager. Our BBC Sussex summariser Warren Aspinall played under Taylor and wasn’t so sure that it looked like him but his contribution to the club is undeniable.

So what about the Albion ? If the Amex were to have a statue who would it be of ?

Well as I arrived at the stadium last week for the Albion Fans Forum I walked along the concourse outside the West Stand and saw the hall of fame of the different stars across the years and I thought it was just the ticket.

A statue may be right for some clubs, Shearer at Newcastle or Bates at Southampton - mind you excluding Michael Jackson at Fulham! - but the hall of fame seems right at Brighton & Hove Albion because so many different people have fought for and invested in the club.

Ward, Gall or Zamora on the pitch? Mullery, Poyet or Hughton in the dugout? Knight, Bloom or the whole ‘Falmer for All’ group off the pitch?

Presenting former defender and ex BBC Sussex summariser Norman Gall with a special photo at the Amex was another reminder that so many people contribute to the success and atmosphere at a football club.

And it lasts more than a century at many.

The Taylor statue was an appropriate addition in Hertfordshire but it also seems right in Sussex that there are several reminders of a host of people who have added their own special something to the club. It’s a team game after all.