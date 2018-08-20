Albion will head to Liverpool with belief says Stephens

Dale Stephens has said Brighton will head to Anfield full of belief after beating Manchester United 3-2 at the Amex yesterday.

The midfielder, 29, shone in midfield as he went up against World Cup winner Paul Pogba, but Stephens was the one who would leave the pitch with his head held high, despite Pogba scoring a last minute consolation from the penalty spot.

With the score at 2-1, the former Charlton man put Pascal Gross through on goal with a precise pass before the German was brought down, with referee Kevin Friend pointing straight to the spot.

After heading into the dressing room at half time with a 3-1 lead, Stephens said the team knew they still had work to do.

He said: "We knew that they would probably make changes at half time. They also brought Fellaini on in the second half which changes the approach of their game so we had to adapt to that.

"We were obviously going to come up against a lot of pressure, they had to get two goals back so we managed to ride that out but we still managed to play some good stuff in the second half.

"Everyone was disappointed with the result and performance last week so to come in and put in a performance like we did against Manchester United is the answer that we needed but we've got another tough game next week."

As attentions turn to Liverpool, Albion will be wary of their most recent trip to Anfield on the last day of the season which resulted in a 4-0 defeat. But Stephens says that the team will be heading there full of belief after the result yesterday.

He said: "It's going to be a tough afternoon for us but we knew that. We'll enjoy today and we'll work during the week about how we're going to get a good result and I'm sure we'll go there full of belief."