All change ahead of new season at Ferring

Ferring Football Club head in to another campaign in the Southern Combination League with a new feel.

Deane Culver stepped down as chairman after eight years over the summer - replaced by 26-year-old Jamie Wells - while the club now have joint managers in place for the upcoming season.

Steve Ingold, 47, and ex-professional in his native Brazil, Deyvid Teixeira, will assume joint control on a matchday as Ferring hope for better fortune in SCFL Division 2 this term.

The pair were in charge of Worthing Brazilian Masters Youth under-18s last season and a number of that squad will feature for Ferring this season.

The club has a totally different feel from when Dave Mugridge left after a short spell in charge at the end of the previous campaign and Ingold is excited to be involved.

He said: “It’s a project that excited both myself and the management team, it’s a challenge we are all looking forward to. Near enough the whole squad I had with me at Worthing Brazilian Masters Youth under-18s will be joining us here. It’s a team I’ve been in charge of for a number of years and all the boys are looking forward to making their first step in to senior football together.”

Ferring have won just one league game over the past two seasons but Ingold is not daunted by his joint management role.

He added: “Jamie (Wells) has got big plans for this club and the opportunity was one that really excited myself, Deyvid (Teixeira; joint manager) and the first team coaches.”

New chairman Wells, whose been involved at the club for a few seasons, is hopeful his new-look management team can bring positives results on the field.

He said: “I’ve done most roles at the club so to now step up at chairman is something I’m really looking forward to.

“I want to progress the club on as far as it can go and hopefully this new crop of hungry, young players and management team can help us achieve that.”

Ferring kick-off the new SCFL Division 2 season with a home games against Rottingdean Village on Saturday.