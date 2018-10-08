All you need to know about today's FA Cup fourth round qualifying draw being made by former Chelsea striker

Our remaining three Sussex sides will find out their fate in the Emirates FA Cup fourth round qualifying draw today at midday.

Horsham, who face a replay away to Poole Town on Tuesday to seal their place in the next round, remain in the hat, while Worthing and Eastbourne Borough will find out their opponents after victories on Saturday.

The draw, which will be hosted by Ray Stubbs, will take place at Wembley Stadium and broadcast live on talkSPORT 2 on Football First.

The 32-tie draw will be done by former Chelsea, Swindon and Luton striker Sam Parkin and non-League football connoisseur Tony Incenzo.

Fourth qualifying round ties are scheduled to take place on the weekend of Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21 2018.

The 24 teams that make up the National League, previously exempt, enter the competition at this stage.

Each winning club in the fourth round qualifying will receive £25,000 from The FA prize fund and a place in the first round proper.

Stubbs said: "It’s fascinating how a velvet bag and the rustle of the numbered balls can generate such excitement.

"Football First reports on football at every level of the football pyramid and everyone who works on the programme is delighted to be involved in Monday’s draw.

"When the draw is released for the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup we pick a team and follow them through the competition. If they are knocked out we then focus on the team who beat them.

"We started out with Haverhill Rovers – who started with a derby win over Haverhill Borough and a giantkilling of Maldon & Tiptree – and a couple of rounds later we're following Leatherhead.

"So we’ll be excited to discover who the Tanners will face, with so much at stake.

"The financial rewards and prestige of making it into the first round proper of the greatest cup competition in football [are] immense."