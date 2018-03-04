Arsenal boss Wenger on 'negative environment' and calling for more support but refuses to discuss his future

Under pressue Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger refused to talk about his future at the club as he spoke of a 'negative environment' and called for more support in the wake of their defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The veteran Gunners boss also gave a bizarre metaphor of being naked and putting your trousers and shirt back on as he reflected on a fourth successive defeat.



Wenger admitted it was the first time he has lost as many games in a row, although he actually went through a similar run back in 2002.



But the Arsenal manager, despite seeing his club sit sixth in the Premier League, 13 points behind fourth-placed Spurs and 33 aback from leaders Manchester City, remains stubborn that he is still the one to take them forward.



That comes despite large sections of the traveling supporters chanting for Wenger to go during the 2-1 defeat on the south coast.



But Wenger said: "I can understand the frustration, what can I say with the league cup situated in the middle of a season it is always very difficult if you don't win it and it brings a lot of negative waves.



"We were four times in the last five years in the final and won three and lost one. The one we lost brings a lot of negativity.



"On top of that the rearranged game on Thursday night did not help us to compete today. The negativity of having lost in the final and plus the fact we are not in fantastic position in the league, hits us hard.



"It's difficult for me at the moment to get into any negative assessment. I think the teams need more support at the moment, tough objective judgement as well.



"When you struggle with confidence it's difficult when you just have the trousers on it's easy to take them trousers off as well. When you are naked completely I think you have to try and find a shirt and put it on again, so you are dressed normally again.



"It is always the environment around the team when you go through a tough time, it is easier to put them more down.



"We have to remain positive in a negative environment and show that we have character and we have leadership."



The 68-year-old Frenchman continued: "I must tell you honestly, at the moment, my future is not my main worry. My worry is to get Arsenal to win football games and we will see where we go from there. I will try to do my best as long as I am here.



"I don't want to talk about my future today. I am long enough in the job to know what is going on and I am long enough in the job as well to know what is most important, is you focus in what is important and that you give your best with full committment."