Attacking talent thanks Worthing after making permanent switch to South Park

Hayden Skerry has thanked Worthing following his permanent move to South Park.

The attacking talent joined the Bostik League South Central outfit on loan in February.

He played a key role in helping South Park avoid the drop, scoring once in 13 appearances as they finished the season in 17th.

And now the exciting prospect has joined the club permanently after a successful loan stint.

Skerry featured for Worthing 14 times last season prior to his temporary switch to Jay Lovett's side.

