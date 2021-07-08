Author rewarded for work on Brighton and Hove Albion's record scorer

Phil with his shield and trophy, awarded for his work on telling the story of Albion legend Tommy Cook

The Brighton & Hove Albion Heritage Society awarded Phil, 71, their 2020-21 Roger Harris memorial shield for promoting the heritage of the Albion.

Tim Carder of the society, who presented the shield, as well as a trophy to keep, said it was for Phil’s work on his recently published book Tommy Cook: The Double Life of a Superstar Sportsman – and for organising a memorial stone laid on Tommy’s grave at Cuckfield, where the legendary player lived, last November.

Phil, from Burgess Hill, whose grandfather John played for Albion in the early 1900s, said: “I was asked to attend at Tommy’s grave and had no idea what it was all about.

“To say it was a huge surprise and delight is an under-statement.

“I am grateful to the society for its recognition of the work I put in during a difficult time for us all.

“I dedicate the award to Tommy and all those terrific people who helped me with both projects. I could not have achieved anything without them.”