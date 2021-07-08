Author rewarded for work on Brighton and Hove Albion's record scorer
Former Mid Sussex Times news editor Phil Dennett has won an award for two projects on Brighton & Hove Albion goal hero Tommy Cook.
The Brighton & Hove Albion Heritage Society awarded Phil, 71, their 2020-21 Roger Harris memorial shield for promoting the heritage of the Albion.
Tim Carder of the society, who presented the shield, as well as a trophy to keep, said it was for Phil’s work on his recently published book Tommy Cook: The Double Life of a Superstar Sportsman – and for organising a memorial stone laid on Tommy’s grave at Cuckfield, where the legendary player lived, last November.
Phil, from Burgess Hill, whose grandfather John played for Albion in the early 1900s, said: “I was asked to attend at Tommy’s grave and had no idea what it was all about.
“To say it was a huge surprise and delight is an under-statement.
“I am grateful to the society for its recognition of the work I put in during a difficult time for us all.
“I dedicate the award to Tommy and all those terrific people who helped me with both projects. I could not have achieved anything without them.”
Tommy Cook was born in Cuckfield in 1901 and went on to become Albion’s top scorer, a record he still holds, and he scored more than 20,000 runs for Sussex. The book on his life, price £15, may be ordered from Albion and Sussex Cricket Museum or via Phil on [email protected]