Bailey resigns as Lancing manager

Ash Bailey has resigned as Lancing Football Club manager owing to work and family reasons.

He began his second spell as Lancers boss in the summer but had missed the club's last couple of games and now intends to have a break from football.

The club say it is too early to make a decision on the future management of the first team until the committee has met but head coach Mark Pulling will take charge of Tuesday's match at Shoreham.

On his decision, Bailey said: “People do not realise how much personal time running a County League football team takes up.

"The additional pressures of an FA Cup run put me in the position of having to choose between family or football and that is not fair to my family, Lancing FC or players.

"Now that the run has finished I still have the situation of family or football as it is such a time consuming role.

"I won’t be looking to get involved in any capacity elsewhere and for the foreseeable future I am having a break from football.

"I will be a spectator where possible, but for the moment my family is my most important focus. I have always given my all to Lancing FC but the pressure in this second stint means I cannot give 100 per cent to this amazing club which I have been apart from for a number of years."

Lancers chairman Steve Taylor thanked Bailey for his efforts this season and said: “Ash is someone who I have admired over the years for his dedication, commitment and knowledge of County football so it is with deep regret that I had to accept his resignation from his post as first team manager of Lancing Football Club with immediate affect.

"We have spoken many times over the past few weeks and I was aware of the increased pressures he was facing with work, family life and dealing with a close family member's illness. We all love our football but sometimes we have to know when to step back and prioritise.

"Ash has made sure he leaves a good, young and exciting squad here at Lancing for us to build upon.

"He has provided us with a fantastic run in this year's FA Cup and ensured we have the building blocks to move forward. I want to personally thank Ash for his efforts and although he will be a loss, he leaves the club very much in good shape”.

Lancing club secretary Daniel Fuller-Smith added: “Ash has always had our full support and we really hoped he would be able to find a way to continue in his role but I fully understand his decision.

"In the end we are volunteers, we are involved in football because we enjoy it but when it starts to affect our family lives we have to consider what is in our best interests.

"Ash has had a great four months with the club, he has put together a strong first team that in the FA Cup has has success at clubs like Haywards Heath who were unbeaten in the SCFL for the second half of last season. We are grateful for the time he has devoted to Lancing FC."