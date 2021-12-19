BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021: Gareth Southgate wins Coach of the Year for the second time
Crawley's favourite son Gareth Southgate has won Coach of the Year at this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.
The 51-year-old, who grew up in Crawley and went to school at Hazelwick and Pound Hill Juniors, was given the top award after leading England to the European Championships in the summer.
This is the second time he has won the award after being crowned in 2018.
Southgate said: "I am very fortunate I work with good people and they make it very easy for me."
Southgate showed once again what a great leader he is during the Euros and was praised for the way he lead the team and brought the country together.
In Crawley, there were calls for a statue to be erected in the town and Spotted:Crawley resurrected their petition from the 2018 World Cup, where Southgate lead the national team to the World Cup semi-finals.
And in a great double win, the England team won the the Team of the Year award.
Southgate said: "They represented the country brilliantly on and off the pitch."
