Bids invited for major work needed at Southwick football ground
The Russell Martin Foundation are seeking expressions of interest from local firms in work to bring Old Barn Way into a fit state to stage football and other activities.
Southwick 1882 FC will return to their spiritual home once work is done. The RMF says it wants to hear from local companies that would like to quote for:
* Demolition and removal of the current main building and the perimeter walls
* Supply and fitting of new perimeter fencing
* Demolition, levelling and removal of the current pitch surround ground works
* Removal and disposal of the site rubbish which includes wood, hardcore and metal
All viewings and further information can be provided by appointment only by emailing [email protected]
Quotes must be completed and submitted by June 30, 2021. These works are just the start and more work opportunities will follow.