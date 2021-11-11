Boss gives verdict after Worthing make it 28 points from 30

Jesse Starkey celebrates his goal against Potters Bar / Picture: Marcus Hoare

A 2-1 home victory over Potters Bar on Saturday made it 28 points from 30 since the Mackerel Men’s up-and-down first few weeks.

It’s form that’s put them five points clear – admittedly having played a game more than their two closest rivals – and Hinshelwood is delighted by the character they’re showing to win different types of games.

Against Potters, they were 2-0 up at the break thanks to Jesse Starkey’s goal and Ollie Pearce’s 12th league goal of 2021-22. But they had to dig in with an injury-weakened defence in which 22-year-old Joel Colbran was the oldest player as they came under pressure playing against a strong wind.

Ollie Pearce scores / Picture: Marcus Hoare

Hinshelwood is not resting on any laurels and is preparing for a run of three tough tasks in eight days.

Worthing go to Southern League high flyers Hayes and Yeading in the FA Trophy on Saturday and to Hornchurch in the league on Tuesday. Then it’s Cheshunt at home, also in the Isthmian, the following weekend. Hinshelwood said: “It was good to beat Potters Bar. We started sharply and could have been more than 2-0 up at the break.

“In the second half they got one back and pressed and the strong wind was a problem. But despite being weakened at the back we were resilient and held on.

“I didn’t realise it was 28 points out of 30 now. That shows our character but it’s still only November.

“We’re about a quarter of the way through the season and being top will mean more when it’s three-quarters of the season gone.

“We’ll keep saying to the players they have to maintain these standards. If we don’t the run will end.”

Another four-figure crowd - 1,104 – was at Woodside Road to see Potters Bar beaten and Hinshelwood revealed around 500 had turned out last week to see the under-18s take on Charlton in the FA Youth Cup.

He said: “The support is amazing and I’m sure we’ll have a fair few at the upcoming away games too.”