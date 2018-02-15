Boss is backing Worthing to maintain momentum

Adam Hinshelwood knows his Worthing Football Club team must capitalise on a fine recent Bostik League Premier Division run.

Worthing bagged a 3-2 home league win over fourth-placed Folkestone Invicta on Saturday – their third victory against teams currently in the top-ten from four matches – to take them up to 19th in the table.

Harlow Town and Burgess Hill Town – the current bottom two teams in the division – played out a draw on the same day to help Hinshelwood’s team open up a six-point gap between themselves and basement boys Hillians.

Worthing have impressed against teams in the top-half this campaign but have struggled to pick up points in clashes with sides around them in the standings.

In their next three fixtures, Hinshelwood’s troops take on teams currently 15th or lower in the table – starting with second-from-bottom Harlow on Saturday – with the Worthing boss admitting it’s a chance for them to really kick on.

He said: “We’ve managed to win three of our past four games all against teams in the top ten.

“I’ve got a squad packed full of talent and we are continuing to improve all the time.

“It was an impressive win over Folkestone, it could even have been more convincing.

“What we’ve got to do now is build on the momentum we’ve built up over the past few weeks.

“The game against Harlow on Saturday will be a big one, then we’ll focus on what is ahead.

“I’m well aware we’ve got areas to improve but we’re getting better all the time.”

Worthing’s front three from the win over Folkestone – Jesse Starkey, Zack Newton and Reece Meekums – were the scorers in the 3-2 triumph.

Hinshelwood has an abundance of attacking talent and feels the options he has would cause any team at this level trouble.

“Jesse (Starkey) is now off and running with his first goal in the win over Folkestone,” Hinshelwood said.

“Zack’s (Newton) pace is frightening and we’ve be going with him to lead the attack.

“Reece (Meekums) has impressed since coming back to the club and there are plenty of other options.”

Worthing are almost at full strength at the moment, with only long-term absentees Rhyle Ovenden and Ross Edwards missing.

The club hope to arrange friendlies for the midfield duo to play in a little later this month as their recovery continues.

Hinshelwood said: “Rhyle and Ross are doing really well.

“We want to have a sit-down at some stage this week to try to organise a match or two for them to ease back into.

“Other than those two we are at near full strength. I’m really pleased with how things are going and hope it continues.”