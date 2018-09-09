Bowman on the Road: FA Cup pride for our Sussex Clubs

The FA Cup 1st qualifying round took place this week-end and a staggering seven local sides picked up wonderful wins to kept Sussex very much in FA Cup Fever.

The name Regan Smith will be etched into the history books at AFC Uckfield FC.

His scrambled goal on 80 mins gave the Sussex Premier league club a historic passage into the second qualifying round for the first time in their history.

By all accounts, their small stadium - The Oaks - saw ‘unbelievable scenes’ at the final whistle. For a team at County level to progress this far is amazing.

Bostik South outfit Hastings United, at their well appointed Pilot Field, took a huge FA scalp when beating Kingstonian FC from the Bostik Premier league.

There were 602 fans inside the stadium and they were thanked on the club twitter site for being ‘the 12th man’. Great stuff there from the east of the county.

The Wasps of East Grinstead did themselves a massive favour when travelling to Hampshire to take on Fleet FC and winning 2-1. Jordy Mongoy scored the winner on 80 mins. After the game the club twitter site paid huge respects to the travelling supporters. They ‘spurred the lads onto victory’.

My own team Burgess Hill Town threw off the shackles of a poor Bostik Premier league start with a moral-boosting 1-0 home win against Folkestone.

It was a brilliant match from start to finish settled by one sublime strike from centre forward Ben Pope. I was very pleased for the gaffer, Ian Chapman, who was wearing an amazing mustard sweater. Its not been a good start around the old Green Elephants but with Ian you always get honesty and 110% effort. Top manager, top bloke!

The Ultras of Whitehawk love a cup run and their team are at it again.

The Bostik Premier outfit under new manager Jude MacDonald, had to make a tricky run down to Pagham from the SCFL Premier Division. Away fans, with banners, instruments and keys would have made a right old din as the team made safe passage with a 2-0 win. Whitehawk are always good for an exciting FA Cup run.

Could it be the year that Bognor Regis Townyet again make waves later the competition? The Nyewood Lane giants are currently in the Bostik Premier League are have started well. They took that momentum and smashed five past Kent team Whitstable on Saturday afternoon.

The club enjoy a wonderful home facility and large turnouts. They could go far this term.

Worthing's James Crane wrapped up an encouraging 3-1 victory in deepest Kent at Faversham. The Bostik Premier League club are going well under manager Adam Hinshelwood and will be looking to go deep into the competition. Exciting times around Woodside Avenue.

Lewes and Lancing both have chances of progressing as well.

SCFL side Lancing, at the home Sussex FA Culver Road, face a replay against Phoenix Sports on Tuesday evening.

That was after a very exciting 2-2 away result. Lewes will be looking for a massive crowd at the Dripping Pan when they face Farnborough on Wednesday evening.

With the second Qualifying round draw following on Monday there is no doubt that there will be thousands of Sussex Footballing community listening in.

All our teams will be no doubt hoping for a home draw but as we all know those balls can bring about some amazing opportunities.

Its all good for Sussex in the FA Cup.