Brave Newport bow out to Manchester City - and former Worthing man's FA Cup fairytale is over

Mickey Demetriou's hopes of reaching the FA Cup quarter-finals have been ended.

The 28-year-old former Worthing, Bognor and Eastbourne Borough defender played the whole match as Newport County suffered a 4-1 fifth-round defeat against Premier League champions Manchester City at Rodney Parade.

A double from highly-rated youngster Phil Foden, along with efforts from Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez - all of which came in the second half - saw Pep Guardiola's team through to the last eight to keep their quadruple hopes alive.

German international Sane broke the deadlock on 51 minutes before Foden doubled City's lead 15 minutes from time.

An unlikely comeback was on the cards after Padraig Amond's goal on 88 minutes. But Foden got a second and Mahrez netted in stoppage time as the League Two outfit bowed out.

Although it's a run both former Worthing defender Demetriou and the Welsh club will look back on fondly.

They beat previous Premier League champions in round three at Rodney Parade before taking out Championship outfit Middlesbrough after a replay in the competition this season.

Demetriou was also involved as County dumped out Leeds United and took Tottenham Hotspur to a replay but went out at Wembley in the FA Cup last term.

