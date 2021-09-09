Brighton and Hove Albion and Worthing players play in memory of stalwart John

The Brighton and Worthing teams line up for the memorial match

A charity football match featuring former Brighton & Hove Albion and Worthing footballers raised more than £1,350 for Parkinson’s UK.

It was held at Worthing FC in memory of former Albion footballer and coach, John Shepherd, who passed away in 2018.

A Brighton Legends team, which included old Albion favourites including Steve Foster, current Worthing manager Adam Hinshelwood, Tommy Fraser and Stuart Tuck, beat a Worthing Legends team 8-2 after a flurry of second half goals.

The John Shepherd Memorial Trophy was presented to the winning team by Mathew Major from the Sussex FA.

Goalscorers for Brighton were Dominic Shepherd, Tuck (2), Cameron Morrison (2), John Westcott (2) and Hinshelwood. Simon Funnell and Paul Kennett were on target for Worthing.

There were several other former Brighton players watching from the sidelines, including Dean Wilkins, Chris Ramsey, Teddy Maybank and John Byrne.

Long-serving Albion favourite Norman Gall was also at the match as well as former Millwall player Phil Hayes, who played for the Lions with John Shepherd in the mid-1950s. Also playing were John Shepherd’s son Dominic, who played for Brighton as a youngster, his nephew Lewis Shepherd and grandson Dan Porter.

Brighton manager Mick Fogden who coached at Brighton alongside John Shepherd, said: “It was great to see so many people there.

“My thanks go to all the players and officials who gave up their time.”

Worthing manager Keith (Rolo) Rowley said: “It was great to bring together again many of my former players and others that I never had the privilege of managing. All the players enjoyed getting their boots on”

The match was sponsored bycarluca.com so gate receipts could be donated to Parkinson’s. Anyone wishing to donate can do so via justgiving.com/