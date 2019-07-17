Brighton and Hove Albion retain 17 players ahead of new FA Women's Super League season

17 Brighton & Hove Albion women’s first-team players have been retained heading into the 2019/20 Barclays FA Women’s Super League season.

Amanda Nilden, Jodie Brett, Fliss Gibbons, Ini Umotong, Emily Simpkins, Fern Whelan, Kirsty Barton, Victoria Williams, Sophie Harris, Laura Rafferty and Kate Natkiel have all extended their existing contracts with the club, while Beth Roe, Aileen Whelan and Danielle Buet have all agreed to stay at the club for another year with new terms.

Kayleigh Green and Megan Connolly have both extended their contracts by two years, while Ellie Brazil is entering the second half of her two-year deal.

Albion women’s first-team manager Hope Powell said, “All of these players deserve their places in the squad, after coping well with the increased demands of the Women’s Super League.

“They have all shown the hunger to compete at the top level, and I am very much looking forward to working with them in pre-season.

“With the introduction of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to the division, it is set to be an even tougher task, and all the players and staff need to be ready for what lies ahead.”

The departures of Chloe Peplow and Marie Hourihan have already been confirmed by the club after they rejected the offer of new contracts, while Sophie Perry and Lucy Gillett have also left the club after their one-year deals expired this summer.