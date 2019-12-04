Brighton and Hove Albion team news: Expected Premier League line-up vs Arsenal at Emirates Stadium

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter could be tempted to tweak his formation and personnel for tomorrow's trip to Arsenal.

Brighton will look to stop a run of three defeats on the bounce after losses against Manchester United, Leicester City and league leaders Liverpool. It has been a tough sequence of matches for Albion and although Arsenal have not won in the league for two months, the Emirates is always a tricky place to earn points.

The atmosphere at the stadium will also be lifted as Freddie Ljungberg will take charge for the first time on home soil. Unai Emery was dismissed last week and former player Ljungberg was brought in as interim manager.

The Swede guided his team to a 2-2 draw at Norwich last weekend and is determined to secure his first win tomorrow.

So how might Potter's men line-up against the Gunners?

Defence

The Albion rearguard have shipped 21 goals so far this season and they will have their hands full once more against the potent attack of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Potter could well opt for Martin Montoya, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk and Dan Burn for this one. Pace can trouble a Brighton defence who have previously struggled to cope with fleet-footed strikers such as Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford and Dan James this season.

That could prompt Ljungberg to recall £72m summer signing Pepe, who was left on the bench against Norwich due to poor performances in training. Shane Duffy may well have to settle for a place on the bench for Brighton once more with Webster likely to get the nod.

Midfield

Davy Propper and Dale Stephens seem nailed on starters in central midfield this season and barring any late injuries, they will surely start against the Gunners.

Aaron Mooy is finding form once more having returned to the starting XI following his red cad against Villa. The Aussie midfielder played well at Anfield and will hope to keep his place to face Arsenal.

Yves Bissouma started at Liverpool but Potter could favour a slightly more attack minded player to test a shaky Arsenal defence. That could also mean a starting role for Leandro Trossard in place of Pascal Gross.

Attack

This is an interesting one for Potter. Connolly started at Liverpool as a lone front runner and did pretty well against Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren. Neal Maupay, Albion's leading scorer with four goals this season, dropped to the bench and is pushing for a starting role once more.

The pair could start together for this one, as they did at Old Trafford and also for the memorable 3-0 home victory against Tottenham. Steven Alzate could also be an option for a starting role should Potter favour playing the Colombian international in a No 10 role behind Connolly or Maupay.

Glenn Murray has been used sparingly this season. The 36-year-old offers a different threat but it would be a surprise to see him from the start at Arsenal.

Brighton possible starting line-up:

Ryan; Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Trossard, Propper, Stephens, Mooy; Maupay, Connolly

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Tierney; Xhaka, Torreira; Aubameyang, Willock, Ozil; Lacazette