Adam Lallana makes surprise Jordan Henderson tactical claim and delivers classy message to Liverpool fans

Albion's Adam Lallana enjoyed a midfield tussle with his old Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson at Anfield

Lallana and his Albion team are seventh in the table after a fine start to the season and fully deserved their point at Anfield after a convincing second half performance.

Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane had given the hosts an ideal start after 24 minutes. But Liverpool lost their way after Mane had another effort ruled out by VAR for handball and when Enock Mwepu scored his first Premier League goal just before half-time, momentum changed and Leandro Trossard’s 65th-minute equaliser was the least Brighton deserved.

"Fantastic game and I'm sure for the neutral it was a great watch," said Lallana who joined Brighton at the start of last season after six years at Anfield. "To go 2-0 down you think it is going to be one of those days.

"There was a momentum shift when VAR came to the rescue when we faffed around with it. We rode our luck a little but we had chances just before we hit the post as well.

"There was belief and we started playing and got the goal. At halftime we said to believe and second half was outstanding. Brave, getting on the ball, controlling the game. On another day we could have won."

The 33-year-old also insisted a tactical change at halftime helped Albion wrestle back control of the midfield.

"We played the ball round the back and frustrated them. We changed tactically and I went man to man on Hendo because he was controlling too much first half.

"We were fantastic. Credit to the subs that came on. Lamptey showed great impact and Mac Allister controlled it at times."

Lallana was also impressed with Mwepu who capped a fine display with a stunning first half strike and Yves Bissouma, who made his first start since injuring his knee against Leicester last month.

"When he and Bissouma are in they have agility that others don't possess.

"Biss was still finding his feet, he will be tired after that workout. We have a great group and the manager refers to that.

"I was lucky enough to win the title at Liverpool and you don't win it with 11, you need 18 to 22 players.We are slowly building that. It's been a tough week, City, Leicester and Liverpool but we can take a lot of confidence."

Lallana was also delighted to receive a warm reception from Anfield after a successful time Merseyside. Lallana won the Premier League and the Champions League with Klopp's men but didn't get to say farewell to the fans when he departed due to the lockdown.