Albion in confident mood for the run-in - Duffy

Shane Duffy says Albion will go into the remainder of the season in a confident mood after battling to a 0-0 draw at Burnley yesterday.

The draw was Brighton's second in succession, after drawing 1-1 with Tottenham in their previous match, and they are five points clear of the relegation zone with three games to play.

Albion will seal their Premier League survival with three points from their remaining games. They entertain Manchester United on Friday and then travel to Manchester City and Liverpool.

Duffy said: “It’s another point to our total and it makes us that little bit harder to reach for the teams below us.

“We’re always confident and we’ve always known that we are good enough to be in this league.

"We know we have some difficult games coming up but we’re also very confident with our home form ahead of next Friday so we’ll keep believing.

“It’s up to us still and it’s in our hands. We’ll stick to our beliefs and if we keep defending well like we did today, then hopefully that little bit of quality comes in attacking areas and we can pick up some points in the remaining games.”

Looking at the Seagulls' run-in, Duffy said: “The last three games are against tough opposition, but we’ve picked up very good results recently against both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

“We’ve got the belief and we’re all confident – we have to go out there and enjoy the rest of our matches and do our best to stay in this league.”

