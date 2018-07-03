Albion interest in the World Cup over as England beat Colombia

England are through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup after a nerve-jangling penalty shoot-out victory against Colombia this evening.

After a 1-1 draw, England won 4-3 on spot-kicks and will now meet Sweden in the quarter-finals at 3pm on Saturday.



Colombia's defeat ended Brighton's interest in the World Cup as winger Jose Izquierdo was an unused substitute for the third successive game, after starting Colombia's opening game of the tournament against Japan.



In a tense first half of few chances, Harry Kane headed a Kieran Trippier cross just over, while the main talking point was Colombia defender Wilmar Barrios only receiving a yellow card after appearing to headbutt England midfielder Jordan Henderson.



England went ahead on 57 minutes when Carlos Sanchez wrestled Kane to the ground from a corner and England's captain picked himself up to fire the penalty straight down the middle of the goal for his sixth goal of the tournament.



It looked as though that would be enough but Colombia equalised three minutes into injury-time when Yerry Mina headed home from a corner.



Neither side could find a winner in extra-time but England, at last, won a penalty shoot-out to reach the last eight.